Local refineries likely to witness huge losses in 2HFY23: report

KARACHI: Local refineries might witness net losses during the second half of this fiscal amid expected decline in oil due to ongoing global economic slowdown, resulting in inventory losses.

In view of 16 percent decline on quarterly basis in average crude oil prices during the second half of 2023, local refineries would likely incur huge inventory losses which could drag the earnings for a few refineries in the red, research report of brokerage firm Sherman Securities stated.

Further erosion in earnings would stem from 17 percent quarter-on-quarter decline in gross refinery margins (GRMs) as product prices of major fuels, including HSFO, MS and HSD in international markets fell sharply compared to crude oil price, it stated.

Analyst Farhan Mahmood believed that refineries could witness net losses during the second half of FY23, which might further weigh on GRMs that were already on a declining trend.

Similarly, sharp rupee devaluation would further dent earnings outlook for the second half due to exchange losses, but earnings outlook for FY24 would as refineries earn more on every barrel of crude they refine in local currency assuming GRMs in USD terms remain intact.

Decline in GRMs of 17 percent QoQ was mainly due to narrowing product spread of petrol versus crude oil. It is expected that product spread between petrol and crude oil will be close to negative $5/barrel during Q2FY23 versus positive spread of around $3.5/barrel during Q1FY23.

“Our GRMs calculation is based on product wise weightage of all refineries in Pakistan,” the report stated, forecasting that Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL) GRMs for fuel products would

remain around $14/bbl assuming 4-10 percent price premium on petrol and diesel sales given ongoing price disparity between imported product prices and local prices.

“On the other hand, we expect GRMs of Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and National Refinery Limited (NRL) to remain around $7/barrel and $5.5/barrel, respectively,” it stated.

Based on falling GRMs, the report suggested that refineries would likely face reduction in their core refinery operations during the second half of FY23. Further, refineries could also be exposed to one-time higher inventory losses during the period under review, given 16 percent to 24 percent QoQ decline in crude and product prices.

NRL, ATRL and PRL might cumulatively incur inventory losses of Rs7.5 – 8 billion during the second half of FY23. “However, we have not incorporated

any major exchange loss for these refineries since currency in interbank remains almost flat on QoQ basis,” the report noted.