Under-fire London police face ‘rotten apple’ protest

LONDON: Campaigners on Friday dumped a basket of 1,071 rotten apples outside the headquarters of Britain´s biggest police force, in protest at officers accused of domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

The Metropolitan Police said this week that 1,071 officers had been or are under investigation after one of its officers pleaded guilty to 24 rapes and a string of other sex offences.

That came less than two years after another serving officer with the London force kidnapped, raped and murdered a young woman, rocking public confidence in the police.

“We´ve been told time and time again that it´s just one bad apple here and there, but this is actually a fundamental problem right across policing,” said Ruth Davison, head of the domestic abuse charity Refuge, which organised the protest. “It has to be called out now because women´s lives are at risk,” Davison said