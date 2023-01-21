US singer David Crosby dies at 81

NEW YORK: David Crosby, the trailblazing singer-songwriter whose time with The Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young expanded rock´s range, has died, his publicist said on Friday. He was 81.

Citing a family member, his publicist confirmed the death to AFP but did not provide a cause. The singer´s wife Jan Dance had earlier told entertainment outlet Variety that Crosby passed following a long illness.

“Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” read his wife´s statement.

“Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.”

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer -- known as much for his alternative guitar tunings, lush harmonies and abstract lyrics as for his pacifist activism, brutal honesty and living dangerously -- remained a prolific artist throughout his life.