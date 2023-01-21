Karabakh shuts schools amid Azerbaijan blockade

YEREVAN: Authorities in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh shut schools on Friday due to gas and electricity shortages amid a blockade by arch-enemy Azerbaijan.

Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has been blocking a road to Karabakh to protest what they claim is illegal mining causing environmental damage in Karabakh.

As a result, the region of around 120,000 people is running short of food, medicines and fuel.

“Due to the blockade by Azerbaijan, 117 educational institutions on the territory of Artsakh were temporarily closed today,” Karabakh officials said in a statement, using the Armenian name for the region.