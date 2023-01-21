Karabakh shuts schools amid Azerbaijan blockade

YEREVAN: Authorities in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh shut schools on Friday due to gas and electricity shortages amid a blockade by arch-enemy Azerbaijan.
Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has been blocking a road to Karabakh to protest what they claim is illegal mining causing environmental damage in Karabakh.
As a result, the region of around 120,000 people is running short of food, medicines and fuel.
“Due to the blockade by Azerbaijan, 117 educational institutions on the territory of Artsakh were temporarily closed today,” Karabakh officials said in a statement, using the Armenian name for the region.
COPENHAGEN: Temperatures in parts of Greenland are warmer than they have been in 1,000 years, the co-author of a study...
LONDON: The BBC conceded on Friday it was wrong for writing about Jacinda Ardern´s shock resignation as prime...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday there was “no alternative” but for the West...
LONDON: Campaigners on Friday dumped a basket of 1,071 rotten apples outside the headquarters of Britain´s biggest...
THE HAGUE: The Netherlands wants to ban pets such as flat-faced dogs and cats with folded ears, which look sweet but...
BEIJING: As Covid-19 rips through China´s vast population, making millions sick and fuelling a shortage of drugs,...
Comments