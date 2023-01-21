Gunmen kill nine in Nigeria in intercommunal violence

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed nine people displaced by intercommunal violence in central Nigeria´s Benue state, where a deadly conflict between herders and farmers often flares, an official told AFP on Friday.
Suspected Fulani herders killed nine people late Thursday when they opened fire on a crowd at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of the state capital Makurdi, Paul Hemba, security adviser to Benue state governor.
