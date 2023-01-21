Sindh University bus driver shot dead

SUKKUR: The driver of the Sindh University Jamshoro bus that transports students from Hyderabad to Jamshoro was shot dead near the City Gate hotel on Friday.

According to the police, an unidentified armed man entered the bus and shot dead Ghulam Ali Gann and fled. At the time of the incident, there was no student on board the bus. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victim's body to Liaquat University Hospital for medico-legal formalities. ASP Alina Rajpar visited the hospital and met with Gann's family to probe the killing.

Meanwhile, the drivers and staff of Sindh University staged a sit-in outside the Central Jail and City Gate Hotel against the killing of their colleague. They parked their buses on the road and blocked the movement of traffic. They demanded the arrest of the attacker and the registration of an FIR. The varsity's staff also protested outside the hospital, decrying delay in conducting the postmortem because of the unavailability of the medico-legal staff.

The spokesperson of Sindh University Jamshoro also strongly condemned the incident terming it tragic occurrenc.