Rabbani calls for national dialogue between political parties

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Raza Rabbani suggested a national dialogue between political parties saying it is the only way forward as the federation needs a broad national political consensus on basic political issues.
“All political parties must realise the politics of polarisation, confrontation and egoism has to give way for the federation to be stable,” he said.
Senator Raza Rabbani said economic recovery is linked to political stability and a charter of economy will be meaningless without a broader political understanding. “A national dialogue between political parties and intra institutional dialogue is the only way forward”, he suggested.
Former Chairman Senate was of the view if a COD-II, for the moment is not possible, a code of conduct between parties and for the functioning of Parliament should be agreed which should include neutrality of Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly.
Raza Rabbani warned political parties cannot afford to fail the people, for if they do, the dump yard of history will be their place.
