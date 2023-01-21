Carjackers, street criminals held

Islamabad: The Banigala police have arrested an accused involved in a car lifting incident and recovered a stolen car from his possession, a police public relation officer said.

Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The police apprehending an alleged carjacker and recovered vehicle from his possession worth Rs3 million from his possession.

While, Margalla police have arrested two wanted members of a bike lifter gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.