Pakistan in grip of obesity epidemic

ISLAMABAD: An epidemic of obesity has gripped Pakistan where around 88 per cent of people have been found obese due to physical inactivity and consuming unhealthy diets, according to health and nutrition experts on Friday.

“Around 2,500 people have been examined across 11 cities of Pakistan and of them, 88 per cent both men and women have been found obese,” Saima Rasheed, a leading nutritionist and executive member of the Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society (PNDS), said while citing a breakthrough study on obesity in Pakistan.

The study, which was published in the Rawal Medical Journal (RMJ), found that 88 per cent of men and women were obese while around 7 per cent were overweight, leaving only 5 per cent of people with normal body mass index (BMI). Accompanied by gynaecologist Prof Ghazala Mehmud, the PNDS office-bearer said around 73 per cent of people considered themselves obese but when the BMI was measured as per Asia-Pacific BMI Classification, over 88 per cent people were found obese. “Around 100 per cent of people who were examined in Sukkur, Sindh, and Mirpur, Azad Kashmir, were found obese while over 95 per cent people in almost all cities of Punjab, as well as the capital, were obese. Our study found obesity two times higher in women as compared to men,” Saima said. According to her, in this survey, 2,496 individuals participated 66% females and 34% males. Their mean age was 41, Saima said, adding that only 20 per cent or 509 of 2,500 people were physically active. “There were 689 (27.7%) known hypertensive, 532 (21.4%) diabetic and 757 (30.4%) who had their LDL levels checked in the last year. We found that 89% considered obesity as a disease, 73% considered themselves obese, and 34% checked their BMI at least once in their life”, she added.

The study found that obesity limited everyday activities in 63% and social life in 64%. It was found that 97.5% from Sargodha and Rawalpindi, 97.1% from Sialkot, 95.1% from Islamabad, 90.1% from Lahore, 83.6% from Karachi, 83.2% from Quetta and 72% from Khanpur were found obese. “This makes obesity a serious public health concern. With a majority of the general population underestimating its weight, public health specialists need to run targeted awareness campaigns and take preventive measures to identify various risk factors. The masses need to be encouraged for major lifestyle modifications to tackle the pandemic,” she added.

Prof Ghazala Mehmud said most of the overweight and obese participants were older, hypertensive, had sedentary jobs/home-based displayed inappropriate eating habits. “Incidence of obesity and overweight was almost twice in females. In a study from Gilgit, 64% females were obese as compared to 37% males,” she said, adding that females were significantly more obese in one study from Karachi while another study from Karachi reported 7 62% men and 55% women as obese.

“Food quality plays a crucial role in determining body type. In a meta-analysis of 11 studies conducted with South Asian school-going children, the most important risk factors of overweight and obesity were lack of physical activity, long hours of television/video games, and junk and high-calorie food consumption”, she said, adding that the consumption of ready-made food increased daily calories intake, hence the risk of central obesity and fat deposition. She said that in a Pakistani survey, 28% of women overestimated and 10% underestimated their weight while in an Indian study, 9% of those who perceived themselves to be average weight were found to be overweight/obese and 34% of those who perceived themselves to be obese were actually overweight/obese,” she said, adding that in their recent study, obesity was largely underestimated.

Both the experts called for a national action plan to tackle obesity, the transformation of national dietary habits and make the nation, especially physically active, to reduce the prevalence of obesity and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, kidney disease and others.