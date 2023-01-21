Schoolteacher seen thrashing students in viral video

PESHAWAR: A teacher of a private school allegedly beat up some students harshly and its management pledged to take action against him.

The teacher identified as Subhanullah of a known private school was seen in a short video clip beating some grown-up students brutally. Teacher seems to have gone insane while thrashing the students. The video went viral on social media within no time, drawing widespread condemnation. Corporal punishment in educational institutions is strictly banned as per the country’s laws and international obligations.

However, teachers both in public and private sector schools often subject students to corporal punishment over petty reasons.

When contacted, one of the owners of the school and member of the board of directors Mohammad Ghayur Sethi also expressed concern over the incident and vowed that stern action would be taken against the teacher.

He said, “This sad incident came into my knowledge too. Although it is a school which does not come under my control but still strict action will be taken against the culprit.”

He said that it was totally inhumane and they would strictly deal with such cases. The person, who tries to beat or subjects students to physical punishment, can even be terminated, he said. “We have zero tolerance for corporal punishment,” he added.