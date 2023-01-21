Concern over serving officer’s appointment as VC

LAHORE: Academic Staff Association of GC University Lahore has expressed serious concern over, what it termed, the increasing bureaucratic interference in the public sector universities.
In a joint statement, the office-bearers of ASA-GCU and FAPUASA General Secretary said that giving the charge of Vice-Chancellor to a serving bureaucrat at Khatam-un-Nabiyeen University showed that the Punjab govt had been determined to sink the fleet of higher education.
They demanded that the appointed officer of grade 20 from the bureaucracy should be immediately removed from the vice-chancellorship of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen university; otherwise, the academic staff associations would take legal and protest routes to stop this. —Correspondent
