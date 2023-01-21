Pervaiz lays foundation of Arfa Twin Towers Project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of Arfa Twin Towers Project here Friday that is another mega project of Punjab.

The chief minister was given a briefing about the project.

He apprised that state-of-the-art Arfa Twin Towers Project would be established on the adjacent land with Arfa Karim IT Park. Initial cost of this project has been estimated at Rs12 billion.

The Punjab government is already constructing a hospital on the old vegetable market land, he said, adding the motive behind Arfa Twin Towers Project was to promote software industry. The software industry will provide employments to young persons.

The CM stated that the 17-storey twin towers would not only provide a shelter for the technology echo system but would also prove to be beneficial in generating a revenue.

Offices of national and international companies will be established in twin towers.

He highlighted that the technology echo system holds the importance of a backbone for the economy of various countries.

The CM underscored that Pakistan cannot afford to lag behind in the IT field, adding it was his dream that latest facilities like Silicon Valley should be provided in the IT sector. Yousaf Badozai, Chairman P&D Board, Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, DG LDA, Chairman PITB, and officials concerned were also present.