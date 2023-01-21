Fate of remaining 46 PTI MNAs is in speaker’s hands

ISLAMABAD: After acceptance of 80 resignations of Members of the National Assembly, including 79 of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and one of its ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and their denotification by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the fate of remaining 46 PTI MNAs lies in the hands of NA speaker.

If these members want to return to the National Assembly, they would have to inform the NA speaker in writing about it. Parliamentary sources said another phase of a decision on acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations is expected in the coming week.

Sources in the National Assembly Secretariat said even if the speaker did not accept the resignations, the members could not return to the assembly without permission of the speaker, as the resigning members must apply individually to the speaker for withdrawal of their resignations.

Sources said only after approval of the NA speaker, these members could be reinstated as MNAs; otherwise, their membership would remain frozen until the speaker takes a decision about it.