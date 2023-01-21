Four teenagers sentenced to life term in 2021 gang rape case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has awarded life imprisonment to four teenage boys in a gang-rape case.

The ATC-IV judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central jail, announced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution sides.

According to the prosecution, Adeel had called the victim, a student of grade 8, to an empty house where he along with his three friends — Subhan, Muzammil and Ariz — gang raped her on January 13, 2021.

They also filmed the incident on a mobile phone with the intent to blackmail the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the prosecution said.

Advocate Muhammad Khan Sheikh, a counsel for the complainant, argued that in cases where a rape victim was below 16, her statement itself was sufficient for conviction of the accused as per the Supreme Court’s ruling.

In her statement recorded before the court, the victim had implicated the four accused, he said, adding that in addition to her statement, medical evidence coupled with forensic science laboratory (FSL) reports of the video and the mobile phone used to record the crime corroborated the charges. He pleaded with the court to punish the accused person according to the law.