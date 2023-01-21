NICVD treated over 2.2m patients free of charge

Karachi: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) included 10 hospitals and 24 Chest Pain Units, has become the only healthcare facility in the world to have treated over 2.2 million patients and performed 3,641 cardiac surgeries and 19,888 primary PCIs free of charge in 2022.

NICVD Spokesperson said this on Friday. According to him, teams of NICVD surgeons performed the aforesaid cardiac surgeries and procedures on children and adults in various cities of Sindh during 2022.

“NICVD has emerged as the only cardiac healthcare facility in the country which performed around 3,641 cardiac surgeries and over 74,758 procedures all free of charge at main NICVD centre in Karachi and nine satellite centres spread all over Sindh,” the NICVD’s spokesperson said.

He added that the NICVD Karachi also emerged as one of the largest centres in the world in terms of performing primary PCI or angioplasty during heart attack as well as elective angioplasties in a single year. Cardiologists at the NICVD Karachi performed 9,466 primary PCIs in the year of 2022. Moreover; a total of 86 interventions in acute stroke procedures were done so far.

Regarding the number of cardiac patients examined at the main facility of the institute in Karachi, the spokesperson said the NICVD Karachi received 1,138,240 cardiac patients, of whom 2,768 required surgeries and were operated.

“A record number of 9,466 primary PCIs or angioplasties in emergency, around 3,735 elective angioplasties & early invasive, over 17,470 angiographies, 18 TAVI procedures, 2,196 thallium scans, 51,420 echocardiograms, 914 PPM, and 134 ICD & CRT procedures, were performed by the NICVD Karachi in 2022”, the institute spokesperson said.