Wasim Akhtar questions credibility of LG elections over delay in results

Everyone knows that the recent local government elections in Karachi were completely managed, said Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener and former city mayor Wasim Akhtar while addressing a press conference on Friday at the MQM-P office in Bahadurabad.

He said the credibility of the elections had lost because official results had not been announced even after five days.

“The delay in issuance of results is a question mark. Today is the sixth day, but the results of the local government elections have not been announced yet,” he said.

He asked why the results were withheld if the commission had conducted transparent polls. The percentage of voting in the local government elections had been five to seven per cent, he said, adding that when the MQM-P raised concerns regarding pre-poll rigging, no other political party supported it.

Now all political parties were criticising the Election Commission of Pakistan over rigging, the former mayor said.

“We had requested many times to the government to first correct the constituencies and voter lists and then conduct the elections, but our demand was rejected, and fake and unfair elections were conducted,” Akhtar said.

He alleged that the Sindh government was playing with the people of Karachi and Hyderabad, adding that the people of urban areas if Sindh had now become politically conscious.

Akhtar said that on the demand of the MQM-P, the Sindh government had accepted to correct delimitations of as many as 53 UCs. The government also sent a letter to the ECP, but the commission conducted the polls without correcting the constituencies, he added.

He claimed that now neutral observers were also supporting the MQM-P’s stance.

Akhtar appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take action on the matter and play his role to end all the efforts for limiting the political power of the Mohajir nation.