CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ until January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Walk Among Trees
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Anushka Rustomji, Bibi Hajra, Faizan Naveed, Hira Nabi, Karim Ahmed Khan, Marium M Habib, Mehreen Murtaza and Shahana Rajani. Titled ‘Walk Among Trees’, the show will run at the gallery until January 25. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
