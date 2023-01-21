Zaidi gets bail in DC office attack case

An anti-terrorism court on Friday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Ali Haider Zaidi in a case pertaining to an alleged attack on the Keamari deputy commissioner’s office over the delay in the announcement of results of some union councils after the local bodies elections.

Zaidi, along with four lawmakers and over 150 party workers, has been booked for their alleged involvement in a violent protest, ransacking and causing terrorism at the DC/DRO office on January 18.

The PTI leader moved an application before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts, seeking bail before arrest in the case. Without touching the merits of the case, the judge granted him interim bail against a surety of Rs30,000. The matter was adjourned until January 28 when the court would hear his plea for the confirmation of the bail.

A day earlier, the court had granted bail to MNA Ataullah Khan, MPAs Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and Shabbir Qureshi in the present case.

An FIR was lodged under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 324 (attempt to commit gatl-e-amd), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the PPC read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at SITE-A police station.