CM gives Rs200m to bar bodies

LAHORE : The chief minister said that Pakistan would make great progress under the flag of Imran Khan. He apprised that more than five years work has been done in the last more than five months. Time has arrived to strengthen the hands of Imran Khan. Imran Khan all the time thinks to bring a positive change in the life of a common man. We all should pray for the health and long life of Imran Khan, he said, adding that leadership is in the strong hands of Imran Khan. Imran Khan prepared an excellent team in every sector, including overseas.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony among the bar associations, the chief minister stated that the Sharif family ruled the country for such a long period of time but cannot buy a vegetable by visiting alone. Cheques amounting to Rs200 million were distributed on behalf of the Punjab government to the Supreme Court Bar, Punjab Bar, High Court Bar, District and Tehsil Bars.

The CM maintained that service to the religion was the vision of Imran Khan on which we vigorously worked. According to the vision of Imran Khan the Punjab government incorporated Aqeeda-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) in the marriage certificate and also established Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University. Nazra and Quranic translation was declared mandatory for the students and without reciting no one can become a doctor, engineer or a lawyer. The CM said that through Quran-e-Kareem Portal perversion and disgrace to the Quran Kareem would be curbed.