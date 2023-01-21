Robbery bid foiled

LAHORE : Lower Mall Dolphin Squad foiled a robbery bid and arrested a robber on Friday. The robber was identified as Ali Raza. Police recovered a pistol and a cell phone from his possession. Dolphin Squad arrested two more robbers Taiyab and Zubair Pirzada in the Johar Town area and recovered a pistol and a bike from their possession.

In another incident, Shahdara Investigation police arrested four proclaimed offenders who were identified as Arshad, Khairat Ali, Ghulam Abbas and Qaisar. Meanwhile, Wagah police post arrested Attique and Ghulam Sabar for publicly displaying arms and recovered two rifles from their possession.

bodies found: The bodies of two unidentified persons were recovered from different places of City on Friday. A 40-year-old man was found dead lying near Taj Bagh Gate, Ghaziabad, and a 55-year-old man was recovered dead from Lahore Bridge, Factory Area.

Meanwhile, the body of a 38-year-old man was recovered from a hostel in the Naseerabad area on Friday.

The victim identified as Shabbir was found dead in the washroom of a private hostel in Model Colony, Naseerabad.

found dead: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the Gulberg area on Friday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.