Int’l academic partnerships vital for Pakistan Higher Education Sector

LAHORE : Veteran educationist and renowned career counsellor Syed Abidi met the Director General, Rector and Deans of the University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore recently.

In the meeting organised by the UMT DG and Office of the Internationalisation UMT, Syed Abidi spoke at length about the increasing trend of internationalisation and academic partnerships throughout the world and how has this helped institutions to improve their quality of education and learning outcome in general. Syed Abidi highlighted several opportunities that are available to universities and institutions in Pakistan, through different platforms particularly following the launch of the Pak-UK Education Gateway, which is a collaborative project of the British Council and HEC, that provides the opportunity to Pakistani universities and institutions in higher education sector to engage with British universities for academic mobility, research and training. The event at UMT was held to sign an MOU between Syed Abidi, CEO Falcon Education and the University of Management and Technology to organise career counselling and guidance seminars and to help students and faculty seeking admissions at world class universities through scholarships, exchange programmes and short summer camps.

Abid Sherwani, Co-Founder and UMT DG, welcoming the visit of Syed Abidi agreed that Pakistani universities should find relevant academic links with international universities, and Syed Abidi can play a key role in assisting UMT in bridging this gap. He applauded the free services rendered by Syed Abidi in the education sector and was optimistic that UMT students seeking higher education abroad would receive proper guidance and timely admissions in addition to scholarships and fee discounts through Falcon Education and Consultancy Services. Rector UMT, Dr Asif Raza also thanked Syed Abidi, and hailed the initiative taken by UMT in engaging the services for UMT students. Deans of different departments and academics were present on this occasion and asked relevant questions and said that they were excited to learn more about international opportunities, exchange programmes and research opportunities that will help UMT to innovate its academic environment and culture through inward and outward faculty visits.