Conservation of Barkat Ali Hall nears completion

LAHORE : The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 95% conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall in Mochi Gate on Main Circular Road.

Ministry of Auqaf assigned the conservation work to WCLA for which Religious Affairs Department Punjab allocated Rs16.8 million. The work started on Nov 22, 2021 and will be completed in second half of ongoing year.

The conservation works include consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, colours and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor, restoration of architectural elements, re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and illumination of entire building.