Conservation of Barkat Ali Hall nears completion

LAHORE : The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed 95% conservation of Barkat Ali Islamia Hall in Mochi Gate on Main Circular Road.
Ministry of Auqaf assigned the conservation work to WCLA for which Religious Affairs Department Punjab allocated Rs16.8 million. The work started on Nov 22, 2021 and will be completed in second half of ongoing year.
The conservation works include consolidation of wall cracks and re-plastering, colours and fresco lining, additional stairs for better access to mezzanine floor, restoration of architectural elements, re-laying of new electrical system, ducts for air conditioning, separate wiring for generator and illumination of entire building.
LAHORE : The chief minister said that Pakistan would make great progress under the flag of Imran Khan. He apprised...
LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi laid the foundation stone of Arfa Twin Towers Project here Friday that...
LAHORE : Lower Mall Dolphin Squad foiled a robbery bid and arrested a robber on Friday. The robber was identified as...
LAHORE : Academic Staff Association of GC University Lahore has expressed serious concern over, what it termed, the...
LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Lahore Press Club ...
LAHORE : Veteran educationist and renowned career counsellor Syed Abidi met the Director General, Rector and Deans of...
Comments