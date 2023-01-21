H-8 college clinches three titles in competitions

Islamabad : Students of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 have clinched three trophies in intercollegiate competitions.

In the final of football, the college clinched the intercollegiate football championship of the Quaid-i-Azam University by defeating the Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 by 1-0.

Earlier, the H-8 college boys defeated rivals from the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4 by 3-0 to clinch the volleyball championship.

The college quiz team consisting of Sufyan Abdullah and Aaqib Shabbir of H-8 College won the intercollegiate Quaid-i-Azam quiz competition hosted by the Islamabad Model College for Boys, F-10/4.

The quiz revolved around the life and achievements of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Principal of the college Dr Muhammad Khalid felicitated the students on their achievement and encouraged them to keep up their performance in future as well.