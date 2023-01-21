Issue of contaminated water resolved in sectors G-9, G-10

Islamabad : A long-standing issue of contamination of drinking water has been resolved in sectors G-9 and G-10 where daily average complaints have now reduced to only three to five.

According to the details, the supply of contaminated water has been a matter of grave concern for residents of these two residential sectors, and some fifty to sixty complaints were registered daily some time back.

The civic agency then made a plan and carried out repair work in tandem with a cleanliness drive in the water storage tank set up at water works in sector G-10. Now it is providing water to some 11,000 residential units in the two sectors.

This water storage tank has the capacity to store 2 million gallons of water coming from Khanpur Dam and four tubewells. Its cleanliness will be done after every three months to avoid any kind of contamination in the water.

It is pertinent to mention here that germs and chemicals get into drinking water at the water's source or in the distribution system after the water has already been treated. The general public that cannot afford to buy expensive bottled water has no choice except to rely on water that passes through water pipelines. A large number of tube wells are located in close proximity to the Nullah Leh from which sewage seeps down into the groundwater. So eleven water works have been established in Islamabad to remove contamination from the drinking water.

An official has said “We are pursuing a dynamic and ambitious plan to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the residents of Islamabad. We have already taken various steps and many more will be initiated in the coming months that will help meet water requirements in the city.”