Police to ensure road discipline in city

Islamabad: Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad has stressed upon the personnel to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner and work hard for maintenance of a better image of the force.

Addressing the Police ‘Darbar’ held at Islamabad Police Traffic Division, he asked to adopt courteous attitude with the public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and firm attitude.

The CTO said that welfare steps are being taken in the interest of police officials in order to boost up their morale.

According to the details, a police durbar was held following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, in which SP Traffic, zonal DSPs and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The suggestions for the betterment of the traffic system were extended by the personnel including engineering issues. Personal matters were also put forward by the employees for effective resolution.

The CTO said that officers of Islamabad capital police should discharge their duties with honesty, hardworking and firmness. He said that Islamabad capital police has become a role model for other forces by ensuring equal implementation of law in the capital while its personnel should ensure smooth traffic flow on roads despite harsh weather conditions.

"It has to carry out more devoted efforts for providing better facilities to the road users," he added. The CTO also directed all policemen to ensure effective action against those involved in violation of traffic rules including lane violation, use of mobile phone during drive, not fastening of seat belts and driving bike without helmet.