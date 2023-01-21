Carjackers, street criminals held

Islamabad: The Banigala police have arrested an accused involved in a car lifting incident and recovered a stolen car from his possession, a police public relation officer said.

Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements involved in bike and car lifting incidents in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The police apprehending an alleged carjacker and recovered vehicle from his possession worth Rs3 million from his possession.

While, Margalla police have arrested two wanted members of a bike lifter gang and recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession. Police team also recovered two stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Meanwhile, the Khanna police team arrested a gang involved in theft activities and recovered stolen valuables from his possession.

The Khanna police apprehending a wanted member of a thief gang involved in different theft activities.

Police team also recovered stolen valuables and a rickshaw used in crime from his possession. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused in Khanna police station and further investigation is underway.