Pakistan footballers return from Dammam

KARACHI: Pakistan women football team late Thursday night held hosts Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw to finish as runners-up in the four-nation international women football tournament in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Albandari Mubarak put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 29th minute. However, Pakistan brought the parity through a free-kick strike from captain Maria Khan in the 65th minute. Pakistan defeated Comoros 1-0 before being downed by Mauritius 2-1 in their second game. It was a historic first-ever women event in Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan team returned home on Friday and was received at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore by the top officials of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee.
