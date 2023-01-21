PSB workers stage protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) employees staged a protest against what they called anti-workers steps taken by the concerned ministry in recent times.
The PSB employees said the sudden death of Asif Khan (LDC-a senior employee) last Thursday was caused by severe mental stress in the wake of pressure exerted by the ministry on pension issues.
Secretary IPC, Ahmed Hanif Orkazai, reached the spot and heard the problems of the employees.
The employees expressed their reservations about non-security of jobs under the new constitution, stoppage of pension, non-promotion for a long time, non-regularization of daily wages employees and other issues.
