Shehzad takes one-shot lead in Habib Memorial

KARACHI: Lahore's Muhammad Shehzad is slowly but surely becoming a serious title contender on the national circuit. On Friday, the talented player once again underlined that fact when he overshadowed the likes of Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal to take a one-shot lead in the 12th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).

Shehzad who was tied for the lead with six other professionals on day one, shot 67, five-under-par and maintained his lead on the second day with an aggregate of 136 (-8).

KGC's Muhammad Zubair and defending champion Waheed Baloch are his close challengers with joint score of 68, four under par.

Shabbir Iqbal is sharing second day’s third position with Ashiq Hussain with an aggregate of 140.

Waheed Baloch, Muhammad Shehzad and Muhammad Zubair started well on second day.

Waheed started with four birdies on red course but on blue side his single bogie stopped him from sharing the lead. Shehzad started from blue and carded one under par.

Shehzad’s four birdies on the red side helped him to lead on second day. Muhammad Zubair shot three under on blue side and one birdie on the red side.

After the cut on second day, 40 Professionals will participate on Saturday till the final round.

Competitions for Senior and Junior Professionals will also start from Saturday.