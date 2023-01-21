Govt urged to promote girls’ education in Torghar

MANSEHRA: Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) has demanded the government to promote girls education and give due rights to women in the Torghar district.

“There is not a single girls’ high school in the entire district which is tantamount to keeping local women of prosperity and development,” Zahid Khan, the district president of the PkMAP, told reporters after a meeting held in Nusratkhel on Friday.

The jirga also decided to launch an agitation if the government didn’t give rights to locals who were deprived of rights and prosperity after the erstwhile tribal belt was given the status of a settled district in 2011.

The meeting through the unanimously adopted resolutions sought a share in Tarbela Dam’s royalty for the people of the district, saying their predecessors had rendered great sacrifices for that mega energy project but were still deprived of the basic rights.

Zahid Khan said that the government should immediately build a school and college each in three tehsils of the district.

“The works on Judbah-Thakot Road should immediately be completed to link Torghar with the Hazara Motorway as owing to lack of roads and other infrastructure the district was far behind in terms of development,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former provincial assembly’s aspirant Laiq Aziz Shah said that the government didn’t complete the District Headquarters Hospital and other projects initiated years ago.

He said though Torghar was given the status of a settled district in 2011, no step was taken to promote education and provide health services to the people.

“The provincial government announced many mega development projects but there is nothing on the ground,” Shah added.