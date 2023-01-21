KHAR: Molvi Abdul Majeed of Kotki village in Charmang area of Bajaur passed away on Friday.
Funeral prayer for the deceased was offered at 3pm on Friday and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard the same day.
Relatives, friends and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer in a large number.
The deceased was father of Master Saeedul Haq and Azizul Haq and uncle of Molvi Anwarul Haq of Jannat Shah village and Master Nisarul Haq.
Qul for the deceased will be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Kotki village, Charmang.
