The fountainhead

The country today is facing major socio-economic and environmental problems. These include declining economic growth, overpopulation, unconstrained urbanization, erratic weather patterns, rising energy prices and growing pollution. Although many do not see it that way, these problems are interlinked. Poverty is at the root of most of our environmental problems.

Our poor cut trees because they lack access to energy; we use more inefficient and polluting technologies because we do not have the money for better machines and we cannot afford to manage the large amounts of waste we produce which poisons our soil and water. The solution to our environmental problems lies with our economic problems.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad