Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a rapidly advancing technology that is changing the way we live and work. From self-driving cars to virtual assistants, AI is being integrated into an increasing number of products and services. At its core, AI is the ability of a computer or machine to mimic human intelligence. This can include tasks such as understanding natural language, recognizing patterns and making decisions.

A wide range of industries are now letting the algorithm take over key operations from hired employees, including in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. However, there are concerns about the potential negative impact of AI on society, such as mass unemployment, security and ethical implications. It is important to consider the potential downsides and take steps to mitigate them as we continue to integrate AI into our lives.

Zainah Emaan

Wah Cantt