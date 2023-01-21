Gender apartheid

This letter refers to the news report ‘Fearless’ Afghan woman ex-lawmaker shot dead’ (January 16, 2023). There is, as yet, no concrete information as to who carried out this murder, but, given what the Afghan Taliban have done since they took the reins of power, this death is yet another blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan.
As it stands, the continued presence of such women in public life is an obstacle to the Afghanistan the Taliban are trying to build. One where girls cannot walk outside on their own; let alone go to school or find a job.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
