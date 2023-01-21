Indispensable ally

According to reports, China’s economy, after a period of decline, is set to grow by 4.4 per cent this fiscal year. Chinese growth is crucial for the world economy and especially for developing nations like Pakistan. As the dragon begins to resume flight, our government must make the most of our close ties with China and ensure greater economic connectivity between our two countries.
Our relationship with the Chinese is the key to our economic future. It provides us the chance to become a key trade and investment partner of what is set to be the world’s largest economy.
Shah Murad
Kech
