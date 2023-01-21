SECP issues circular for AMCs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an updated master circular for asset management companies (AMCs) and investment advisors to facilitate the asset management industry and to ensure compliance with statutory/regulatory requirements in an efficient manner, a statement said on Friday.

According to the SECP, the master circular is a compilation of all applicable circulars, directions and clarifications issued by the SECP from time to time for regulation of collective investment schemes (CIS), mutual funds, and investment advisory services.

The circular covers matters related to digitisation, advertisements, categorisation of CIS and investment avenues, disclosure requirements, constant proportion portfolio insurance based schemes, exchange traded funds, performance benchmarks for CIS, and selling and marketing of CIS.