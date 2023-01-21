SECP issues circular for AMCs

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an updated master circular for asset management companies (AMCs) and investment advisors to facilitate the asset management industry and to ensure compliance with statutory/regulatory requirements in an efficient manner, a statement said on Friday.
According to the SECP, the master circular is a compilation of all applicable circulars, directions and clarifications issued by the SECP from time to time for regulation of collective investment schemes (CIS), mutual funds, and investment advisory services.
The circular covers matters related to digitisation, advertisements, categorisation of CIS and investment avenues, disclosure requirements, constant proportion portfolio insurance based schemes, exchange traded funds, performance benchmarks for CIS, and selling and marketing of CIS.
BENGALURU: The US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two...
LAHORE: Everyone knows that our economy is in dire state and no one is in a position to jumpstart it. But the...
By News DeskWASHINGTON: US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates...
KARACHI: The Raast person-to-person payment system has processed over Rs1 trillion in transactions in just 11 months,...
Paris: Google´s announcement Friday it would slash nearly 12,000 jobs worldwide is the latest in a series of mass...
By News DeskLondon: Google’s parent company will axe 12,000 staff, pushing total tech job losses in the past 12...
Comments