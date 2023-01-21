P2P payments exceed Rs1 trillion in 11 months

KARACHI: The Raast person-to-person (P2P) payment system has processed over Rs1 trillion in transactions in just 11 months, showing that more people have been using digital channels for their payment needs.

“SBP journey of digitisation achieves another significant milestone, as the Raast Person to Person (P2P) payments cross PKR 1 trillion in a span of just 11 months. SBP thanks all stakeholders who are part of this journey and especially the customers for using Raast,” the State Bank of Pakistan said on its official Twitter handle late Thursday night.

In continuation of its efforts to promote and enhance the digital payment system in the country, the SBP in February 2022, launched Raast P2P, which enabled payments among individuals, businesses, and other entities to settle transactions in real-time.

Under Raast, P2P fund transfers and settlement services, bank customers are able to send and receive funds in their accounts using their bank’s mobile application, internet banking, or over-the-counter services.

For customers’ facilitation, they can set their registered mobile phone number as their Raast ID and link it to their preferred International Bank Account Number (IBAN) using the bank’s mobile application, internet banking, or by visiting their bank branch.

Raast has the potential to revolutionise the central bank’s efforts in financial inclusion and digitalisation. Pakistan is one of the youngest nations in the world, with more than 60 percent of its population falling between the ages of 16 and 30.

However, out of an estimated 132 million adults, only 82 million hold bank accounts. This results in a 62 percent account penetration rate, one of the lowest in the world. The stark gender divide is even more difficult; there is only one woman who has a bank account for every three men.

The greater difficulty arises if we go from basic accounts to credit provision. Access to finance for micro-enterprises, SMEs, housing, etc. is very low.

Last week, the SBP granted five licenses for digital banking, in an effort to encourage financial inclusion and offer accessible digital financial services, including credit, to underserved and unserved segments of the country.

Jameel Ahmad, the governor of the SBP, said in a speech at the Pakistan Fintech Forum held in November that the SBP would launch the Quick Response or QR Code based Person-to Merchant (P2M) or Request-to-Pay functionality, which would enable merchants and small businesses to receive instant payments from their customers.

“I believe that Raast will provide the key building blocks for taking Pakistan’s payments industry to new heights. SBP will continue to work with all stakeholders to promote the introduction and use of innovative payment methods to promote digital payment acceptance in a cost-effective and efficient manner,” the governor said.