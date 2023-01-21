Gold up Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs700 per tola on Friday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs186,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs600 to Rs159,465.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $20 to $1,929 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,080 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,783.26.

The local jewellers said gold rates remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai’s gold market.