PTI govt was worst in province’s history, says JI leader

PESHAWAR: Provincial vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Inayatullah Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has proved to be the worst government in the history of the province wherein all records of corruption and bad governance were broken.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, the JI leader, who has remained senior minister in the provincial cabinet holding important portfolios like health and local government in the past, said that owing to the flawed policies of the PTI government, the economy of the province was badly dented. “About 187 administrative secretaries, four chief secretaries and four inspector general of police were changed during the last over four years rule of the PTI,” the JI leader said. The province remained unsafe even for PTI leaders, assembly members and ministers and they had to give extortions to outlaw elements, he added.

He said that the debts against the province reached record high during the PTI rule and the figure had crossed Rs1,000 billion.

Flanked by Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali and others, the ex-minister said that the provincial government had failed to fulfil the mandate given to them by the people. “The law and order situation in the province also remained worst during the PTI rule. Compared to 2018, the incidents of terrorism have shown sharp increase and even the ministers were not safe,” he added.

Inayatullah said that Rs13 billion had been left as throw forward for ongoing development projects despite the fact that no mega scheme could be launched in the province during the government led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Inayatullah Khan said that the federal government has paid Rs357 billion to the provincial government for the merged tribal districts but the amount could not be released for the uplift of those districts.

He said that the Koto Hydropower Project in Dir Lower was supposed to be completed in 2019, but it has not been done yet.

There was record corruption in the province, contractors paid bribes for acquiring projects and getting their bills cleared, he alleged.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed several references about the corruption made in the mega projects launched in the province during the PTI rule.

He said that in the prevailing political arena, Jamaat-e-Islami was the only political party with neat, clean and competent leadership and workers. He said that the JI members and ministers have proved to be the most honest and efficient representatives and they have always come up to the expectations of the masses.