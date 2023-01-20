ACE team starts inspections of uplift schemes in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Establishment has started physical inspections of development schemes executed by the civic agencies in the district to unearth corruption and embezzlement after receiving various complaints.
An official of the District Anti-Corruption Establishment said an inspection team had been visiting
parts of the district to unearth the alleged embezzlements on the directives
of Anti-Corruption
Establishment’s director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Our department’s provincial team has physically inspecting roads, buildings, streets and other development projects and schemes executed by the Communication and Works department, Tehsil Municipal Administrations of Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal and other provincial departments,” he added.
The said the team also met with people who moved complaints to ACE directorate against the officials of the various departments and contractors.
The teams have also been inspecting such development schemes executed by the representatives of the district, tehsil and union councils during the previous local government system.
