Official says efforts on to restore peace, attract tourists

MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Aslam Raza has said that the first effort of the administration and the police would be to establish lasting peace in the nine districts of Malakand division and where there is peace, tourism thrives.
“All the districts of Malakand division have been blessed by God with natural beauty and the government is trying to attract tourists from the country and abroad to all the districts so that they enjoy the scenic beauty here,” he said during a meeting with a delegation of journalists at his office.
The delegation, led by President of Swat Press Club Rafiullah and President of Union of Journalists Isa Khan Khel, also included Shahzad Alam, Fayyaz Zafar, Murad Ali Khan and Hazrat Ali Bacha.
“Thousands of tourists have arrived and many are coming to Swat and here we are working to provide more facilities to the tourists,” he said.
LAHORE: Regular traffic monitoring and surveillance with drone cameras have started while traffic monitoring and...
PESHAWAR: Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Aqeel Ahmad Siddiqui has directed the mobile squads...
NOWSHERA: The three-day events held in connection with the defence of research papers concluded at the Darul...
MARDAN: District food officer controller has cancelled a quota of more than 12 subsidised flour dealers while people...
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party would observe Bacha Khan Week from January 20, the inaugural ceremony would be held...
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Aamir Zulfiqar has said departmental promotion and increase in rank is an important part of the...
Comments