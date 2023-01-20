Official says efforts on to restore peace, attract tourists

MINGORA: Commissioner Malakand Division Saqib Aslam Raza has said that the first effort of the administration and the police would be to establish lasting peace in the nine districts of Malakand division and where there is peace, tourism thrives.

“All the districts of Malakand division have been blessed by God with natural beauty and the government is trying to attract tourists from the country and abroad to all the districts so that they enjoy the scenic beauty here,” he said during a meeting with a delegation of journalists at his office.

The delegation, led by President of Swat Press Club Rafiullah and President of Union of Journalists Isa Khan Khel, also included Shahzad Alam, Fayyaz Zafar, Murad Ali Khan and Hazrat Ali Bacha.

“Thousands of tourists have arrived and many are coming to Swat and here we are working to provide more facilities to the tourists,” he said.