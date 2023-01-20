PTI to win next polls on basis of performance, says Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had become the most popular party of the country and would sweep the election on the basis of its performance.

“This is evidence of their firm conviction and confidence in its dynamic and sincere leadership and the ‘imported’ politicians have failed in denting the political stature of PTI,” he told a ceremony here.

Prominent political figures from Lower Dir district announced to join the party on the occasion, said a handout.

The chief minister welcomed the newcomers and said PTI would sweep the upcoming elections.

“Imran Khan is the only leader who is fighting against corrupt political mafias single handedly. This is the reason why people have faith in his leadership,” he said and added that only Imran Khan had the ability to steer the country out of the current economic crises.

The chief minister maintained that the conglomerate of corrupt political leaders had been exposed and these people cannot deceive people anymore.

Talking about the development and welfare strategy of the provincial government, the chief minister said that his government had taken concrete steps in all the sectors.

“A number of reforms and development initiatives have been completed to align the health, education and other social services institutions with contemporary needs. Our efforts have started yielding positive results in all the sectors,” he remarked.

The chief minister said that the PTI would form a government with a huge majority and would achieve its targets regarding equal development of all areas of the province. He also announced the holding of a grand public gathering in Dir soon. The chief minister said that his government had paid special attention to the development of Dir and other backward districts, adding that a new district “Central Dir” and three new tehsils have been notified formally, which was a long-standing demand of the people.

On this occasion, the delegates expressed their firm commitment to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the upcoming general elections and would sweep the polls in Dir.