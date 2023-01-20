Environment conducive for students’ grooming stressed

Islamabad : Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) in collaboration with Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) conducted annual Cricket Tournament in Islamabad, says a press release.

IMDC, ANTH, Islamabad Dental Hospital, Islamabad Nursing College, Department of Physical Therapy and Medical Lab Technology teams participated in the tournament.

Students, faculty and staff members participated in the event. Senior management of IMDC and ANTH was present on this occasion to encourage the players. Yasir Niazi, IMDC/ANTH’s Managing Director, said on this occasion that IMDC and ANTH organise extra-curricular activities every year and it is dedicated to providing healthy environment to its students alongside educating these aspiring medical practitioners who would serve the community by inculcating values of professionalism, life-long learning, physical fitness, competent practice of medicine and ethical research.

Imran Ali Ghouri, In charge of IMDC/ANTH’s Communications, told media that the cricket tournament was held to motivate students particularly to be part of extra-curricular activities in order to be fit mentally as well as physically, adding that “it also helps in raising awareness in the society about adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

He further told that IMDC also organises co-curricular activities week every year, which includes sports like volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, cricket along with fun fair, bake sale, arts exhibition, quiz, debates and poetry competitions. The management expressed that the organisation is determined to providing conducive environment to each of the students and staff members so their intellectual and physical capabilities are groomed in the best possible way.