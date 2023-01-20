‘Prioritising good governance only way forward’

Islamabad : Former Minister of State and Chairperson, the Board of Investment, Haroon Sharif has said that Pakistan should aggressively focus on governance issues, low productivity, and the growing challenge of under-utilised youth faculties.

Haroon was speaking on the second day of the “Regional Dialogue 2023” hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) featuring discussions on contemporary non-traditional challenges confronting the region like climate change, food security, industrial development and technological innovation. Haroon stressed the need to invest more in knowledge-based and cultural aspects in addition to augmenting CPEC infrastructural development in sync with relevant policy and institutional frameworks.

Dr Sabina Durrani, Director-General of Population Planning Wing, said that the disharmony between available resources and the current growth rate was highly alarming and required multi-sectoral interventions on the part of governments in the region. Health and population were interlinked and while Pakistan did possess a reasonable health infrastructure, low budget allocation for its sustenance was a major factor behind the hiccups in the system, she added.

Dr Shumail Daud Arain said that while there was a clear burden on the urban areas due to reasons of better access and facilities, the disintegration of the health system led to increased governance and fiscal problems. Abhas K Jha, Practice Manager, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management, South Asia Region, World Bank, said that Pakistan bore the potential to become an agricultural power house by repurposing subsidies and using resources to support transformative on-farm investments.