Cold to intensify as PMD forecasts rain, snowfall

Islamabad: With the cold wave already sweeping through the country, especially its central and north-western areas, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a further dip in temperatures due to a spell of rain and snowfall from today to next week.

According to an advisory issued by the PMD, a westerly wave affecting north Balochistan is likely to grip upper parts of the country on January 20's night and persist until January 25 with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain-wind with snowfall over the hills (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Potohar region, Kohistan, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Manshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, Karak, Charsada, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib from Jan 21 to Jan 24 with occasional gaps.