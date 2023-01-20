 
Friday January 20, 2023
Lahore

Posted

By Our Correspondent
January 20, 2023

LAHORE:Muhammad Kamran Khan, police officer of a BS-20, has been posted as Managing Director Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on contact basis for the period of three years. In this regard, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued notification.

