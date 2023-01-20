2,130 outlaws arrested under NAP in two weeks

LAHORE:Around 2,130 criminals were arrested under National Action Plan (NAP) and on other criminal charges during the first two weeks of 2023.

According to the police spokesperson, Lahore police arrested 518 persons for carrying illegal weapons and recovered six Kalashnikovs, 34 rifles, 29 guns, 444 pistols, revolvers and 3,000 bullets and cartridges from these criminals. Similarly, under National Action Plan, around 217 accused were arrested against violation of Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 296 against violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 1,096 accused against violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance whereas three accused were arrested for Hate Material Cases during this new year. Around 616 drug peddlers were arrested and 2.381kg heroin, 222.567kg charas, 361 grams of ICE and 8,697-litres of liquor were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Cantt Division police arrested 2,072 criminals during the first two weeks of January. Police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders involved in murder, robbery and 75 in other cases, 703 involved in miscellaneous crimes, 119 for firing in the air, 78 for doing wheelie, 495 habitual criminals, 38 members of 17 gangs, 123 drug-pushers, 384 under Tenancy and Sound Acts, and 47 gamblers.

Sanitation operation inspected: LWMC CEO Thursday continued to make surprise visits to monitor performance of anti-littering squad and special teams of the company in the field.

CEO Ali Anan Qamar Thursday visited Jail Road, Canal Road and GT Road to review the cleaning arrangements. He said that all the resources were being utilised for best cleaning arrangements in Lahore. Canal Road was being made litter-free by the anti-littering squad and special teams, he claimed, adding LWMC operation teams were ensuring cleanliness in the City in three shifts. The CEO reviewed the sanitation arrangements at Mughalpura, Dharampura, the Beijing Underpass and Ghurki Hospital Road. He directed for improving scraping on both sides of GT Road and Batapur Road. He requested the citizens to cooperate with the LWMC staff and throw garbage only in the installed dustbins.