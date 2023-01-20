470 NFTP students given training certificates

LAHORE:A graduation ceremony of students of different batches of National Freelance Training Programme (NFTP) was held at University of Education (UOE) here on Thursday.

UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Business Development Officer, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Freelance Wing Muhammad Amjad and others were present on the occasion and distributed certificates among 470 students who completed the training.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that the countries that made their citizens aware of the latest technology had achieved a unique position in the world. He said that the majority of the population of Pakistan consisted of youth and it was very important to introduce them to modern technology so that they could not only make their lives comfortable but also play their active role in the development of the country.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Vice Chancellor said that the National Freelance Training Programme was a successful project which should benefit as many young people as possible.