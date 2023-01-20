Political parties urged to make solid plans for rights

LAHORE:Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) organised a seminar on “Political parties’ priorities and minorities’ rights” that emphasised the need to make meaningful pledges and develop concrete plans to implement equality of rights and freedoms.

Representatives of political parties and civil society participated in the seminar. Peter Jacob, Tanveer Jahan, Saroop Ijaz, Irfan Mufti, and Ajmal Jami presented the way forward to address human rights issues while Barrister Aamir Hassan (PPP) and Mahindar Paul (PTI) shared their respective party’s policy and actions towards the protection of minorities’ rights.

CSJ’s report titled “Promises to Keep & Miles to Go” based on the analysis of pledges, actions, and performance regarding minorities rights made by political parties was launched which revealed that none of the political parties was able to implement their pledges fully in the last three parliamentary tenures.

The study found that PTI fulfilled none out of five promises made in election manifesto 2018, though it made partial progress on two promises. PMLN failed to materialise nine out of 10 promises, PPP partially implemented one out of eight promises.

The study showed that one-third of the pledges in parties’ manifestos throughout three election years i.e. 2008, 2013, 2018 were common, including; minority representation in ETPB, establishing a statutory minority commission, criminalising forced conversions, reviewing curriculum, implementing job quotas and reviewing discriminatory laws. However, the pledges remain unfulfilled.

The study revealed that the Punjab government introduced 11 policy actions between 2008 and 2022 followed by the federal government with nine actions, Balochistan with eight, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with seven, and Sindh with six actions. The majority of policy actions lacked a strong legal basis and implementation mechanism which indicates a need for a serious re-examination of our administrative system.

The policy actions rely heavily on issuing notifications, which is a convenient use of administrative powers while the government evidently faced difficulties in legislating and instituting rules of procedures in various measures. The concrete information on the use of funds allocated for scholarship, places of worship, skill development etc. was not made public or there was a lack of implementation due to an absence of notifications or the purpose of the policy action was not fulfilled.