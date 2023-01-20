Cops’ modern training top priority: IG

LAHORE:Punjab Police Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that according to the principles of smart and community policing, modern professional training of the police force is his top priority.

IG Punjab said that in order to restore honour and dignity of police force among the people, we will have to do our own accountability. He said that the salaries of the entire police force, including me, come from the taxes of people, so we also have to serve the people in the true sense.

IG Punjab issued these instructions while addressing the officers and trainees during his visit to Police Training College Sihala on Thursday.

Aamir Zulfiqar also visited Police Training College Sihala Rawalpindi and reviewed the training matters and various branches of the college. Commandant Sihala College DIG Ashfaq Ahmad Khan while giving a briefing said that more than one lakh officers and personnel from Sri Lanka, Africa, Kenya Police and other institutions have received training from Sihala College.

Aamir Zulfiqar stressed upon all the trainers to pay special attention to character building along with imparting professional skills to trainee personnel so that they leave no stone unturned in the service and safety of the citizens after completing the training. IG Punjab said that approval will be sought from the government for increase of amount from Rs150 to 250 per person for food of officers under training while all possible steps are being taken to provide more resources and facilities. IG Punjab said that the budget of Police Training Colleges and Institutions should be distributed through Additional IG Training so that better and efficient use of resources may become possible.

Aamir Zulfiqar said that along with training activities, extracurricular and healthy activities should also be promoted in training colleges and a cricket tournament under the name of IG Cup should be conducted among all training colleges and units under the administration of Punjab Police.

Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed, Commandant Sihala DIG Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, DIG Training Kamran Adil and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, IGP Aamir Zulfiqar has said departmental promotion and increase in rank is an important part of the career of every police officer and reflects an increase in his responsibilities.

The IGP expressed these views while talking to the officers who were promoted to the SP rank in the Central Police Office here Thursday. It is the responsibility of the supervisory officers to get excellent performance from the subordinate staff, so the promoted officers should play their commanding role with more diligence and leave no stone unturned in selfless service of citizens and protection of life and property. According to the guidelines of smart and community policing, all available resources should be utilised for providing services to the citizens and eradicating crimes, the IGP said and directed that by promoting public-centric and modern policing, immediate relief should be provided to the citizens in need and an environment of safety should be established by strengthening the positive image of police.

A badge pinning ceremony on the police officers promoted to the SP rank was held at the Central Police Office in which the IGP and Additional IG Establishment Ehsan Tufail pinned badges of SP rank on seven officers. Those promoted include Uzair Ahmed, Abdul Hanan, Bilal Mehmood Silhari, Muhammad Waqas Khan, Maham Khan, Aqeela Niaz Naqvi and Azhar Jawaid.

Aamir Zulfiqar congratulated the promoted officers on their departmental promotion. All the promoted officers reiterated their determination to ensure service and safety of the citizens at all costs. Additional IG Establishment, Training, Welfare and Finance, Logistics and Procurement, DIG Headquarters and other officers and the families of the promoted officers were also present.